Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
301 East Third Avenue
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-3141
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
SURC on the CWU Campus
Upstairs Ballroom
Ellensburg, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Wade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott A. Wade


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott A. Wade Obituary
Scott A. Wade
Scott A. Wade, 44, of Ellensburg, passed away from natural causes related to his heart on July 18, 2019 while vacationing with his family in Hawaii. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the upstairs ballroom of the SURC on the CWU campus in Ellensburg. A reception will follow.
Scott was born on June 30, 1975 in Newport Beach, California to Ronald & Shyla Wade. He was raised in Lacey, Washington and graduated from Evergreen Christian High School in 1993. He met Jill Meyers while attending George Fox University and they married on August 2, 1997 in Centralia.
Scott spent his entire career working in higher education, including positions at George Fox University, Baylor University and Houghton College. He was hired by Central Washington University in 2012 and was appointed Vice President of University Advancement in 2014. Most recently, Scott helped procure the funds to expand and renovate Tomlinson Stadium. He loved Central - the people, the sports and everything that made the university unique.
Scott was a fan of all sports but was a huge fan of the University of Washington Huskies. He also enjoyed fishing, sheep farming and traveling with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother who always had a smile and a great sense of humor.
Scott is survived by his wife Jill and their three children Avlynn, Jackson and Eleanor; parents Ronald & Shyla Wade of Lacey; sister Heather (Ben) Briggs of Tumwater; grandparents Charleen Wade of Orange, California and Al & Billie DiFlorio of Anaheim, California as well as many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt Carla Collier and his grandfathers Ray Wade and Stan Measures.
Memorial contributions in Scott's honor are suggested to his children's education funds, c/o David Fiske at Edward Jones in Ellensburg. The family also welcomes stories of Scott to be written for the children in letter form and can be addressed to be opened now or in the future. Letters may be brought to the memorial service or may also be dropped off or mailed to Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg, who has been entrusted with caring for Scott's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now