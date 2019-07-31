|
|
Scott A. Wade
Scott A. Wade, 44, of Ellensburg, passed away from natural causes related to his heart on July 18, 2019 while vacationing with his family in Hawaii. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in the upstairs ballroom of the SURC on the CWU campus in Ellensburg. A reception will follow.
Scott was born on June 30, 1975 in Newport Beach, California to Ronald & Shyla Wade. He was raised in Lacey, Washington and graduated from Evergreen Christian High School in 1993. He met Jill Meyers while attending George Fox University and they married on August 2, 1997 in Centralia.
Scott spent his entire career working in higher education, including positions at George Fox University, Baylor University and Houghton College. He was hired by Central Washington University in 2012 and was appointed Vice President of University Advancement in 2014. Most recently, Scott helped procure the funds to expand and renovate Tomlinson Stadium. He loved Central - the people, the sports and everything that made the university unique.
Scott was a fan of all sports but was a huge fan of the University of Washington Huskies. He also enjoyed fishing, sheep farming and traveling with his family. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son and brother who always had a smile and a great sense of humor.
Scott is survived by his wife Jill and their three children Avlynn, Jackson and Eleanor; parents Ronald & Shyla Wade of Lacey; sister Heather (Ben) Briggs of Tumwater; grandparents Charleen Wade of Orange, California and Al & Billie DiFlorio of Anaheim, California as well as many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his aunt Carla Collier and his grandfathers Ray Wade and Stan Measures.
Memorial contributions in Scott's honor are suggested to his children's education funds, c/o David Fiske at Edward Jones in Ellensburg. The family also welcomes stories of Scott to be written for the children in letter form and can be addressed to be opened now or in the future. Letters may be brought to the memorial service or may also be dropped off or mailed to Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg, who has been entrusted with caring for Scott's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on July 31, 2019