Scott Ira Seymour
Scott Ira Seymour, 62, longtime Cle Elum resident, passed away from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. A celebration of Scott's life will be held once social distancing restrictions have been lifted.
Scott was born on June 22, 1957 in Burbank, California to Russell & Doris (Daniels) Seymour. He spent his younger years in the Burbank area before the family moved to Loomis, California when Scott was not quite a teenager. He finished high school in Loomis and graduated in 1975. He married Lori McCain in 1980 and was blessed with three boys - Christopher, William and Andrew. That marriage later ended in divorce.
Scott was a carpenter by trade and he spent many years doing various types of construction work both in California and in Washington. After living for a brief time in Bellevue, Scott moved to Cle Elum in 2001 where he worked on the Snowcap Lodge, the "new" Old No. 3 Tavern and the 2R Bar and Bistro. He eventually began providing maintenance and landscaping services all over the upper county. He met his long-time companion, Carol Lane, in Snoqualmie and they have been together for over 20 years.
Scott enjoyed many things including gardening, hiking and most of all, photography. He was well known in the community for his beautiful photographs capturing the natural beauty of Kittitas County and would share his photos on Facebook nearly every day. He was also a great humanitarian who cared very deeply about the upper county and his community as a whole.
Scott is survived by his longtime companion, Carol Lane of Cle Elum; mother Doris A. Daniels of Sequim; sons Christopher (Adrianna) Seymour, William Seymour and Andrew Seymour, all of California; grandchildren Sebastian and Olivia and siblings Greg Seymour, Terri Whittaker, Brian Marthis and Glen Seymour as well as his faithful dog, Kona. He was preceded in death by his father.
Memorial contributions in Scott's honor are suggested to any charity or cause that benefits the communities or people of the upper county, such as the ARRF Animal Rescue in Roslyn; the Roslyn/Ronald/Cle Elum Heritage Club or the HopeSource Cle Elum Food Bank.
Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Scott's family.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 25, 2020