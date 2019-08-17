|
Scott J. Griffith
Scott James Griffith, 91, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 7, 1928 in Roseau, Minnesota to Leslie and Mildred Griffith. He was one of five children.
Scott spent his younger years working on the family farm and in 1949 he joined The United States Army. Following his discharge in 1954 he moved to Renton, this is where he met the love of his life Lois Eberly. They met in April, became engaged in July and married on September 3, 1954. In 1966 Scott and Lois settled in Ellensburg, together having five children. Scott became the manager of a Thoroughbred Ranch and continued do this until 1981. He also drove truck hauling hay. Following the closing of the ranch he continued driving truck as the owner operator acquiring business through word of mouth. He spent the last five years of truck driving for Gary Seal out of Nampa, ID.
Scott enjoyed hunting elk and deer; in his younger days he had the opportunity to shoot a bear. He was a member of the Draft Horse Association allowing him to pull his draft horses at the Ellensburg Rodeo for many years. Scott was also member of the Moose Lodge for some time. His children were very active in 4-H, Scott and Lois were very active and supportive of their girl's activities and later supporting his grandchildren through their 4-H activities.
Scott is survived by his wife Lois of 65 years, daughters; Susan (Steve) McCoy, Peggy (Mark) Erickson, Lisa (John) Sisco and Nancy Ulibarri. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, Brothers; Roy Griffith, Gary (Dolly) Griffith as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by daughter Debbie Williams, sister, Marilyn and brother Merle.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 24, 2019 at the family home, 621 Lower Green Canyon Rd, Ellensburg at 1:00 pm. Military Honors will be held.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Hospice Friends for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Hospice or Hospice Friends in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave. Ellensburg, WA 98926. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 17, 2019