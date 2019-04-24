Scott Patrick Thayer

It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of our beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew and friend, Scott Patrick Thayer. The Lord called Scott home to be with Him in Heaven on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the age of 43. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Western Village, north of the Rodeo Grounds in Ellensburg.

Scott was born in Ellensburg on July 4, 1975 to Patrick and Julie (Reid) Thayer. He grew up in Ellensburg and graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1994. After high school, Scott went on to work for Anderson Hay and Grain as a hay buck and truck driver and worked for other hay companies in the following years. He was working for Ellensburg Cement Products as a truck driver at the time of his death. Scott's family, friends and coworkers will tell you that he was a "Master" at driving any kind of truck.

Scott had an amazing "Zest" for life! He grew up water skiing on the Columbia River and loved life on the water. He made many lifelong friends on the many trips to the river. Scott was also an avid snowmobiler and loved 4-wheeling with cousins and friends. Scott also enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball and did so for over three years with his close friend Jack Kukes. Scott and Jack enjoyed other sports together and Scott helped Jack build his home.

Scott married the love of his life, Karyn Sterner, on December 20, 2014. They met on ChristianMingle.com in 2013. Their first date was very short but his mother Julie knew on the second date that they would get married. Scott and Karyn lived on the Westside of the state for the first three years of their married life, finally moving back to the wide open spaces of the Kittitas Valley. They shared many wonderful moments building their home and life together. He was loyal, kind, fun loving and a devoted husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harold and Cecelia Reid, Bert and Annabelle Thayer and Jack Tim Siltman.

Family was one of the most important things to Scott and he is survived by many family members including his loving wife Karyn and son Jeret Scott of Ellensburg; parents Patrick & Julie Thayer of Ellensburg and his sister Leesa Luck of Los Angeles. He is also survived by his mother-in-law Jinx Shearer and father-in-law Mark Sterner as well as brother-in-law Travis Sterner (Jen) and sister-in-law Sarah Stanton (John). Scott loved his aunts and uncles and it was important for him to be with them and spend time with them, including Gary & Linda Thayer of Lynnwood; Mary Rutledge of Sumner and Susan Lange, Ray & Sharon Thayer, Linda & Lynn Henderson and Marie & Casey Graham all of Ellensburg. Scott is also survived by numerous cousins and many, many friends.

A memorial fund has been set up at US Bank for Scott's family. Donations may be made at any branch of US Bank to the" Scott Thayer Memorial Fund".