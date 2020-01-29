Home

Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
301 East Third Avenue
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-3141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Umptanum Hall at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds
Ellensburg, WA
Sean D. Steele


1975 - 2020
Sean D. Steele Obituary
Sean D. Steele
Sean David Steele was unexpectedly taken from our lives doing what he did best, living life, when he was involved in a one-person snowmobile accident on January 19th, 2020, which ended his short but full life of 44 years.
Sean was born on July 20, 1975 in Ellensburg and was raised in Kittitas. He attended Kittitas Schools from kindergarten through 12th grade and was a graduate of Kittitas High School. He was well known among his peers as a lively guy, with a great smile and he always had a story to share. Sean never left the Kittitas Valley for long, as this was his home. He enjoyed making memories, camping, fishing, riding ATVs and dirt bikes. It has been said that he was larger than life and was always up for having a good time with family and friends. It was often said that Sean could make friends with anyone. He was always willing to offer a hand or just sit and chat it up with you. Sean was always helping others learn how to do new things or overcome fears, he had a passion to teach thru demonstration and was patient in doing so.
Sean is survived by his parents Maxine Steele of Kittitas and Michael (Juanita) Steele of Alaska; his brother Rusty Steele of Ellensburg as well as his fiancé Tiffany Jenkins of Ellensburg. Sean had many nieces and nephews as well as many friends that had become family over his lifetime. He was happiest when surrounded by those he loved and that loved him.
A Celebration of Sean's life will be held March 14th, 2020, at 1pm, Umptanum Hall at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds in Ellensburg. Memorial contributions in Sean's honor are suggested to the Sean Steele Memorial Fund at Bank of the West in Ellensburg.
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Sean's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 29, 2020
