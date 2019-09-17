|
|
Shannon "Mike" German
Shannon"Mike"German passed away Sept 6th 2019 at home with family and loved one.Born February 22 1975.Ellensburg Class of 1993.After school he worked as a electrical apprentice for Caitlin Electric,and recently for Erickson custom meats,but working on his family farm was his calling.He lived a simple life,never beyond his means.Mike was happiest driving in the hills,and loved to tell the story of being lost in the hills overnight as a kid,slept under the tree,and walked past search and rescue in the morning on his way home.Mike lived the way he wanted to.Mike spoke often of childhood memories and lifelong friends.He was honest,with a great sense of humor.Mikes earthly body leaves behind his parents,Steve&Donna German,brothers,George German and John & Angie German,his Grandmother Beverly German who he had a very special bond.Endless family and girlfriend Tatum.Mike was humble,kind and hard working.He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.Please help us celebrate Mikes life the afternoon of October 19th.1461 Thomas rd Ellensburg.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 17, 2019