Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Resources
More Obituaries for Shannon German
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shannon Michael German


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shannon Michael German Obituary
Shannon Michael German
Shannon Michael German, 44, passed away on September 6, 2019 at home with family and friends by his side. Mike was born on February 22, 1975 in Ellensburg to Steve and Donna (New) German.
Mike attended school in Ellensburg, graduating from Ellensburg High School in 1993. He lettered in wrestling and football. After high school he went to work for Catlin Electric for four years, following his heart he returned to the family farm.
Mike made his mark in the Kittitas County community; he was a free spirit and lived life his way. He loved scouting the hills, hunting, fishing and Nascar. He decorated his home with the antlers from his hunts. Mike's most treasured activities were his family, hunting in Wyoming, spending time on the farm and spending the holidays together with family.
Mike is survived by his parents; Steve and Donna, brothers; George (Alisa) German, John (Angie) German, grandmother; Beverly German, nieces; Baylee and Claire, nephews; Kyle, Thomas, Henry and Oliver. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friend Tatum and many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Kirk German and Willard and Chloe New.
Mike will be missed and remembered by many.
The family would like to invite you to share a meal and to celebrate Mike's life on October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the home of Jim and Susan Van de Venter, 810 Bar 14 Road, Ellensburg. Please feel free to bring your favorite side dish or desert. The family requests that you bring your memories to share with all who love Mike.
Memorial donations can be made in Mike's honor to KVH Hospice or Hospice Friends in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Thanks to Kelly at Brookside for all the help.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shannon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now