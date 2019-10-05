|
|
Shannon Michael German
Shannon Michael German, 44, passed away on September 6, 2019 at home with family and friends by his side. Mike was born on February 22, 1975 in Ellensburg to Steve and Donna (New) German.
Mike attended school in Ellensburg, graduating from Ellensburg High School in 1993. He lettered in wrestling and football. After high school he went to work for Catlin Electric for four years, following his heart he returned to the family farm.
Mike made his mark in the Kittitas County community; he was a free spirit and lived life his way. He loved scouting the hills, hunting, fishing and Nascar. He decorated his home with the antlers from his hunts. Mike's most treasured activities were his family, hunting in Wyoming, spending time on the farm and spending the holidays together with family.
Mike is survived by his parents; Steve and Donna, brothers; George (Alisa) German, John (Angie) German, grandmother; Beverly German, nieces; Baylee and Claire, nephews; Kyle, Thomas, Henry and Oliver. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friend Tatum and many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents Kirk German and Willard and Chloe New.
Mike will be missed and remembered by many.
The family would like to invite you to share a meal and to celebrate Mike's life on October 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the home of Jim and Susan Van de Venter, 810 Bar 14 Road, Ellensburg. Please feel free to bring your favorite side dish or desert. The family requests that you bring your memories to share with all who love Mike.
Memorial donations can be made in Mike's honor to KVH Hospice or Hospice Friends in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Thanks to Kelly at Brookside for all the help.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2019