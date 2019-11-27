|
|
Sharon Duncan
Sharon Duncan peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on the evening of November 19th, 2019 at the age of 84.
Sharon was born on May 5th, 1935 in Ripon, CA to Manuel and Rose Andrade. Sharon grew up in small town Durham, California riding horses; where she graduated from Durham High school and continued her education at Chico State College and obtained her teaching degree. While attending College she met the love of her life David in an archery class. David and Sharon married in Ord Bend, CA on September 14th, 1956. Sharon taught school for 2 years before starting her family and becoming a stay at home mother of six children.
Sharon had great passion for horses and dogs, and she shared that passion for animals with her children and grandchildren. Sharon also enjoyed sewing and would often make her own clothes. If Sharon wasn't tending to her animals or sewing a beautiful dress, she could often be found in the kitchen baking cookies for her grandkids or trying out a new recipe from her library of cookbooks. What Sharon loved most was her family and spending time with them is what made her happiest.
Sharon is preceded in death by her two brothers, Vern and Lloyd and by her daughter in-law Karen.
Sharon is survived by her loving Husband of 63 years David Duncan, her six children, John, Clint (Joanne), Brad (Mechelle), Todd, Craig (Reesa), her daughter Roxie (Jay), her grandchildren Eric (Eryn), Josh (Brianna), Jesse (Bailey), Katie (Josh), Dillon, Brooke, Cutler, Dalton, Samantha, Jake, Madison, Abigayle, and her two great grandchildren Gavin and Riggs.
Sharon was a very special woman, always loving and giving. We will miss her very much.
Sharon's family will be having a private celebration of life ceremony and ask that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contributions in Sharon's honor be made to (https://www.dementiasociety.org/donate).
Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 27, 2019