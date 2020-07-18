Sharon Rosell
After a 2-year battle with cancer Sharon died on 7/3/2020. She was born January 6, 1948 in Wichita Kansas to John E. Rosell and Mildred Binder Rosell. Sharon's spent her life embracing God, Family and Knowledge. She was proceeded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her brothers and sisters John (Cheryl) Rosell Jr, Susan Strickland, William Rosell, Janice Rosell, David (Lori) Rosell, Theresa (Darin) Rosell Mason, Greg (Patty) Rosell, Dennis Rosell, Richard Rosell, and Denise (John) Rosell Tuck and 69 nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass Service is scheduled in Ellensburg, Wa at Saint Andrew's Catholic Church. Aug 6, 2020 at 11:00 am. There is limited attendance so please call Church office at 509 962-9819 to RSVP.
Please consider donating to the Sharon Rosell Leadership Award at: www.cwu.edu/p/give
and select # 01222400.
Please see full Obituary at: www.tuellmckee.com/obituaries/sharon-lynn-rosell