Sherry McDonald
"Now am I at rest. Now have I found peace." With great sadness, the family of Sherry McDonald of Ellensburg announced that she lost her short battle with cancer on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home.
Sherry was born March 10, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. Raised mainly by her grandparents, she also spent parts of her childhood in the Philippines and Guam. The family then moved to Seattle, where Sherry graduated from high school.
Marrying at age 18, Sherry had two daughters and a son. She worked as a police and fire dispatcher, mainly in Bellevue, where she met and married her second husband and soulmate, Jack McDonald, who worked for the Bellevue Police Department. Jack and Sherry retired to Ellensburg in the mid 1990s where they enjoyed the slower pace of life and their home on Ellensburg Ranches Road.
Sherry was a voracious reader, extremely knowledgeable about a wide variety of topics, and loved animals. Throughout her life, Sherry was a spiritual seeker and in her last four years came to love the Orthodox Christian faith. She was baptized in 2016, and took the name "Mary" in honor of St. Mary of Egypt, a model of repentance and self-sacrifice who lived in the 4th and 5th centuries.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jack McDonald; daughters Suzanne Merritt and Kristine Davis; brother Charles (Diana) Xaudaro; sister Carol Xaudaro; grandchildren Thomas Doyle and Michael Davis; nephews Robert Xaudaro and Charles Xaudaro Jr; nieces Summerly Futh, Sharon Xaudaro and Elizabeth Xaudaro; and great-great nieces Alyssa Longnickel, Kelsey Longnickel, and Sara Spencer. Sherry was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Edward Xaudaro, and her son Scott Bell. She will also be missed greatly by her parish family at Prophet Elijah Orthodox Mission.
In her last days, Sherry remarked, "My mind is going, but that doesn't matter anymore because my heart is at peace." May Sherry Mary's memory be eternal and may she dwell with the blessed.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kittitas County Friends of Animals. Funeral services were conducted earlier this week and Sherry was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg was entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 4, 2020