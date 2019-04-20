Shirlie Ann (Wales) Hoctor

Mass of Christian Burial for Shirlie A. Hoctor, 78, lifetime Ellensburg resident, will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Ellensburg. Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 also at the church. Viewing will be Wednesday, April 24 from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm at Steward & Williams Funeral Home. Mrs. Hoctor passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the KVH Hospital in Ellensburg.

Shirlie was born on January 28, 1941 in Ellensburg, the fourth of four children born to Harold & Clara Ann (Webster) Wales. She grew up in Ellensburg and attended school at the Lourdes's Academy and graduated from Ellensburg High School. She met James Richard "Rich" Hoctor at a dance at the armory and the two hit it off right away. They married on September 30, 1961 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Ellensburg.

In addition to working at Webster's BBQ after high school, Shirlie also worked for many years as a meat wrapper at Happy's Market. Her greatest joy, however, was caring for her family and home. She will be fondly remembered for her culinary skills, especially the large Thanksgiving meals she would prepare. She loved dogs - with a particular fondness for Beagles - as well as shopping and "hobby gambling" at the Legends Casino in Yakima or in Las Vegas.

Shirlie will be forever remembered for her big welcoming smile, the love she had for her children and husband, her desire to always be well dressed and her insistence that when dinner is scheduled for six, that the food is hot and ready on the table at that time, whether everyone was there or not. She had an incredibly giving spirit and will be fondly remembered and sorely missed by all who knew her.

Shirlie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rich, at the family home in Ellensburg; sons Joe (Cindy) Hoctor and Rob (Paula) Hoctor of Ellensburg; grandson Tyler Hoctor of Ellensburg as well as many extended family members and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Joanie Marie Hoctor who passed away in 2013, her parents and three siblings.

Memorial contributions in Shirlie's honor are suggested to the Religious Education Fund at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 401 S. Willow in Ellensburg. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Shirlie's family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary