Shirley Jeanne heisserman
Shirley Jeanne Heisserman, daughter of Roy and Elva Richards, was born on April 12, 1935 on a 400acre cattle ranch just west of Ellensburg, Washington.
Growing up on the ranch held many of her fondest memories including riding the work horses in from the fields, befriending the barn cats and spending time with her collie dog, Lassie. She also helped her mother in the vegetable garden and canned fruits and vegetables every summer.
In high school, Shirley enjoyed many activities including playing the saxophone in the high school band and being crowned Apple Blossom Princess. She also represented the Ellensburg Rodeo as the "Cowboy's Dream" on a float in the Wenatchee Apple Blossom parade.
Shirley attended Central Washington University where she achieved her "Mrs." degree when she married Charles Wayne Heisserman on June 23, 1956. After their Penticton, BC honeymoon they made their first home in Ellensburg. After Ellensburg, they moved to Auburn and later to Buckley. Over the next 7 years, she and Wayne had four children, Charles Kerry, Jeff, Marla and Tamara.
Shirley loved her family and spent her days involved with all of their activities. She was a Cub Scout Den mother, active with the Boy Scouts, a Girl Scout Leader, and active with their schools and PTA. She was always busy baking cookies for school birthday parties, sewing on badges for her sons or other boy scouts, taxiing kids to and from little league practices or gymnastics or attending school performances, whether a concert or play or wrestling matches. She also enjoyed baking and always made one or more delicious pies for family and holiday gatherings.
Shirley and Wayne loved to travel and they made many family vacations in their motorhome - visiting the lower 48 states, Canada and Mexico. As the family grew up and moved away, Shirley and Wayne continued to travel, visiting Europe and Australia as well as favorite repeat destinations like Hawaii, Arizona and to the Shakespeare festival in Oregon.
Shirley joined the Enumclaw Garden Club and participated for many years, making new friends and learning and perfecting her beautiful flower arrangements. She and Wayne enjoyed planting new flowers to grow for her creations.
Throughout the years Shirley was an active member of the Christian Science church in Enumclaw. She held many leadership roles and enjoyed her church family.
All her life, her family came first. She is survived by her husband, "Charles" Wayne; sons Charles "Kerry Heisserman" Haussernot (Francoise), and Jeff Heisserman (Mary); daughters, Marla Economou (Chris), Tamara Preston (David) and 8 grand-children:
Amie, Tasha (Angelo), Pete, Nick, Cecile, Josh, Ellie and Hannah as well as her brother, Milton Richards (Shirley) and sister-in-laws Marjorie Bastrom, Maxine Helser and Marlene Tingelstad (Carl) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her eldest brother, Carrol Richards, passed away in 2018.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.Please share a memory with the Heisserman family on the tribute wall at www.weeksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Record on May 16, 2020.