Stanley Dudley

Stanley A. Dudley, age 101, of Ellensburg, WA, died peacefully in his sleep on March 31, 2020. Due to the Coronavirus restrictions his family was not able to be with him, but was thankful to have been in regular contact by phone.



Stan was predeceased by Vera, his wife of 63 years on November 22, 2008. He is survived by sons Stephen Dudley (Claudia Colnar) of Sheridan, WY, and Milton Dudley (Kathy Kernan) of Keene Valley, NY. Stan left a legacy through his six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. To assist him in living at home these last months, Stan received wonderful and loving care from Julianne Clemon and Kathy Allen to whom the family is eternally grateful.

Stan was born in Livermore, ME, on November 7, 1918 and lived on the family farm until graduation from high school. After school he worked at B&M Baked Beans until the war came calling. Stan served in the Navy from 1941-46 in Naval Cryptology and code interception at Pearl Harbor and Guadacanal. Near the end of the war Stan met and married Vera Jacobson of Ellensburg.



Following the war they moved to Ellensburg where Stan went to college and eventually became of Professor in the Technical and Industrial Education Department at Central Washington University. A life changing event took place 1970-72 when Stan and Vera went to Ethiopia to teach at Haile Selassie University. One of their great joys was having Steve and family nearby in Kenya where Steve served the Peace Corps.



Stan retired from Central in 1991 and was given the honor of being named Professor Emeritus. In retirement Stan and Vera travelled extensively, played golf, skied, swam until he was 90, and volunteered with Ellensburg RSVP and other groups in the area. In 2007 Stan was honored by the Governor for his voluntarism and service. Stan and Vera were very active in the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church where Stan left his mark on installations, remodels, additions and the Memorial Garden.

After Vera's death Stan remained in their home and continued to travel and volunteer. He was an active member of the RSVP,VFW and KVA. Stan was often seen at local stores collecting money for the VFW. Stan also loved the parades and telling his stories to other vets and everyone else. Stan was honored in 2018 by the IOFF when a park was named in his honor. Stan's urn of ashes will be draped by an American flag that was flown over Normandy on the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

Steve and Milton would like to thank the Presbyterian Church, veterans organizations, RSVP, neighbors, community members and especially Kathy and Julianne, who helped him live in his home until the end.

A Memorial Service and Veteran's burial will occur when the restrictions of the Coronavirus are lifted and it is safe to gather.

Memorial gifts may be sent to the VFW, KVA, or the Presbyterian Church





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store