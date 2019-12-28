|
Stanley "Stan" J. May
Stanley Jennings May "Blackie", from Yakima passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 reaching the age of 93 years old. After months of declining health, he died peacefully in his home that he built. He had his daughter Karyn, granddaughter, Beth (Eric), and great grandchildren, Aaron, Kaley and Dylan at his side.
Stan was born on October 11, 1926 in Portland, Oregon to Alva and Lizzie May. In high school, he met the love of his life, Donna Pekarek. They married August 14, 1948 in Ellensburg, Washington. They had two children, Karyn (McLean) and Janet (Reilly). Stan and Donna lived a very loving happy life together for 51 years until Donna passed in June of 2000. He never remarried because nobody could ever replace her.
During his early years in life he was affiliated with the Carpenters Union in Ellensburg. He joined the Navy from 1944 to 1952 and served on the USS Tortuga during the time of WWII and the Korean War. Once he was honorably discharged, he became a police officer with the Yakima Police Department in 1952 until he retired as a Lieutenant in 1983.
In 1974, he was chosen to lead the direct task force for Yakima City County Narcotics Unit. After retirement, he was a proud member of the Yakima Footprinters Association. For 10 years he was President of the Police Pension Board. Stan enjoyed his retirement years. It included lots of fishing, golfing, reading, tending to his roses, morning coffee club and watching his great grandchildren's athletic events.
Stan was the head of the family, strong minded, stubborn and didn't like change but was a very good man.
He is preceded in death by parents, sisters, Alta and Bev, wife, Donna May, and daughter, Janet Reilly. Stan is survived by his daughter, Karyn McLean, three granddaughters, Beth Roberts (Eric), Jennifer Harvey (James) and Carrie Reilly, five great grandchildren, Aaron, Kaley, and Dylan Roberts, and Katherine and Allison Harvey, brother-in law, Doug Alford and many nieces and nephews.
Stan would not have been able to stay within his home for as long as he had without the help of his neighbors Jim and Treasa, Tony and Melissa, Lee White and Arlene. We would also like to thank Mike Bartleson for driving Stan to his Tuesday morning breakfast with the retired police officers, Mike at Polos Hair Styling, Bill Nance for always checking in, Hope Bridge Home Health and Virginia Mason Memorial Home Health & Hospice. A very special thank you to his caregivers, especially Sam, Ivy, and Rubi.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00am at Terrace Heights Memorial Park. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories may be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019