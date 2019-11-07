|
Stanley L. "Stan" Gray, Sr.
Mass of Christian Burial for Stanley L. Gray, Sr. will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Ellensburg with burial and military honors to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening also at the church. Mr. Gray, a longtime Ellensburg resident and business owner, passed at the Prestige Care & Rehab Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 88.
Stan was born on February 18, 1931 in Sunnyside, Washington to George & Helen (Whited) Gray. He grew up around central Washington including Sunnyside, Yakima, Ellensburg and Vantage. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Special Forces with the Army Reserves after his active duty period had ended in the Korean War.
Stan married Eleanor Haberman on July 14, 1951 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church. They lived in Seattle for awhile before returning to Ellensburg in 1963 where they have lived since that time. He owned and operated Stan Gray Painting for many years and completed many painting projects all over the state. He was an active member of both the Ellensburg Police Department and Kittitas County Sheriff's Office reserves program and was a charter member of Kittitas County Search and Rescue.
Stan enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time on the water in his boat. He and Eleanor traveled to 48 of the 50 states (missing Maine and Florida) and enjoyed the time spent on the road in their RV. He loved the time he would spend with his family - especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren - and looked forward to the big family gatherings that were had around the holidays.
Stan is survived by his wife, Eleanor, at the family home in Ellensburg; son Stan (Rose) Gray, Jr. of Ellensburg and daughter Dana (James) Fadenrecht of Everett; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with one more on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother George and his sister Betty Lou.
Memorial contributions in Stan's honor are suggested to the FISH Food Bank, PO Box 85, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Stan's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 7, 2019