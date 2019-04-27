Services Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM Ellensburg Senior Center 506 S. Pine. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Stella Allen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stella "Muggs" Allen

Stella "Muggs" Allen, a longtime resident of Ellensburg, passed away March 22nd, 2019 at Prestige Acute Care and Rehab Center. She was born September 16th, 1926 in Peshastin, Washington to Emery and Mary (McConley) Spencer. When she was just a few weeks old, the family moved to Fruitland, Idaho. In 1933 they returned to Washington, residing in Sunnyside and Benton City. Stella attended Kiona-Benton schools from grade school through High School. When she was 10 years old, she had a mad crush on Lewis "Bud" Allen, a young man 6 years her senior, announcing to her family that she was going to marry that boy someday. When Bud was drafted into the Army during WWII, they exchanged letters. At age 15 Stella wrote and proposed marriage and he accepted. She was 18 when they were married on October 15th, 1944 in Prosser, Washington. They celebrated 54 years of marriage, with Bud passing away in 1999. He was the love of her life. They farmed in Prosser for several years before moving to Toppenish when Bud went to work for the Rural Electric Association. in 1957 the family moved to Ellensburg when Bud took a job with the Ellensburg City Light Dept.. In the 1960's, Stella joined the local workforce as a meat wrapper for Sigmunds, Safeway and Happy's Grocery. (An official diagnosis of MS in 1968, ended her work career). Stella enjoyed deer hunting with Bud as well as fishing and camping. Family vacations usually involved packing up four kids, the family dog, a three room tent and camp gear. The Teanaway was a favorite destination. She was also active in the community as a Cub Scout Leader, March of Dimes Volunteer and a member of the Kittitas Valley Trail Riders club. After Bud passed away in 1999, Stella started going to the Ellensburg Senior Center. When the center needed someone to send out Birthday, Get Well and Sympathy cards, Stella volunteered for the job. She was so proud of that position and took her job very seriously. Stella is survived by her four children, Teresa (Dennis) Klocke of Ephrata, LeAnn (Richard) Miller of Ellensburg, Janice Pattillo of Coeur d'Alene, Loran (Judy) Allen of Ellensburg; grandchildren Jeff (Karen) Klocke, Diann Klocke-Armstrong, Daniel (Katie) Klocke, Sarah Klocke, Sean Miller, Michael Miller, Alana Pattillo, Meg (Jason) Valliant, Cody Allen, Justin Allen, Tyler Allen; great-grandchildren Sierra, Landon, Zoe, Sam, Daniel, StellaMae, Forrest, Eve, Peyton, Cinder, Cru and Alyson. She was preceded in death by her husband Bud, baby son and daughter, parents, sisters Hazel Spencer, Carrie Lewis, Nellie Carver, brother Daniel Spencer and nephew Russell Carver. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and dear friend Norma Combs Doak. A Celebration of Life will be held May 11, 2019 from 11 AM - 3 PM at the Ellensburg Senior Center located at 506 S. Pine. Lunch will be provided. Published in Daily Record on Apr. 27, 2019