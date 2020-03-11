Home

Stephen Craig Frederick


1949 - 2020
Stephen Craig Frederick Obituary
Stephen Craig Frederick
Stephen Craig Frederick died on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Sunrise Haven nursing home in Kent, Washington. Steve was living at the University Park Apartments in the U district. He was born in 1949 in Ellensburg to Elmer T. Frederick and Stephanie T. (Aristonic) Frederick. He attended Ellensburg schools, graduating from Ellensburg High in 1967. He attended Idaho State University. He moved to Seattle where he was self-employed. He was an active member of the Third Church of Christ, Scientist in Seattle, where he volunteered in many capacities. He is survived by his Sister, Phyllis Wenger (Dick), of Sequim and his Brother, Aris Frederick of Wenatchee, as well as seven nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in Ellensburg at a date to be announced.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 11, 2020
