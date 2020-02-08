|
Stephen H. Lewis
Stephen H. Lewis, 81, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the KVH Hospital. A memorial reception will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2020 at the American Legion Hall in Ellensburg. Military honors will be rendered in a short ceremony starting at 2:00 p.m.
Stephen was born on April 9, 1938 in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, the third of three boys born to Stephen & Lilah (Kolden) Lewis. He grew up in Rhinelander and graduated high school there in 1956. After graduation he moved to Longview, Washington where he worked at the paper mill before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1958. Stephen met Yukiko Fujimaki while working in office administration in Yokosuka, Japan. The two hit off and were married in 1965.
Stephen served in Yokosuka on three different occasions. He also served in Alaska, San Diego, Washington DC and on various long-term ship-assignments throughout Asia. In 1980, Stephen retired as Senior Chief after 23 years of service to the Navy.
After retirement, Stephen and Yukiko made their home in Ellensburg where he attended Central Washington University, earning a double-major bachelor's degree in administrative office management and sociology. He then went to work for the Washington Employment Security Department, working as a job placement specialist for veterans seeking employment. He retired from that position in 2000. In retirement, Stephen enjoyed watching historical movies, collecting antiques and following his favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers. He and Yukiko also traveled to Europe as well as Japan. In addition, he traveled throughout the American West.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Yukiko and son Ken of Ellensburg as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Jack and Bob.
Memorial contributions in Stephen's honor are suggested to the Kittitas County Veteran's Coalition, 507 N. Nanum #117, Ellensburg, or to any organization that works towards helping veterans and their families. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Stephen's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 8, 2020