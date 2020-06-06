Steven Lee Frederickson

Steven Lee Frederickson passed away on March 28, 2020, losing a very difficult, although short battle with cancer. Steve was born in Ellensburg but moved with his parents (Joyce and Larry Frederickson) to Edmonds, WA. After finishing high school in Edmonds Steve moved back to Ellensburg where he had spent many summers on his grandparents (Lawrence and Fern Frederickson) farm. It was on that farm and in this valley that his love for Ellensburg grew and he never moved away again. Steve was a truck driver and after driving for many of the local transport companies he bought a truck of his own and went into business for himself. Steve retired in 2008. He enjoyed traveling to see friends, horseback riding, motorcyle riding, and exploring the mountains. He is survived by his mother, Joyce Frederickson, former wife Charlet Frederickson, stepson Travis Frederickson, step-grandson Dalton Thomas, sister Laurie Frederickson,brother Scot Frederickson all of Ellensburg, brother Rick Frederickson (Teresa) of Lynnwood, his niece Lisa Frederickson Cardenas (Scott) and Dylan, Tyler, and Riley his great nephews of Duvall.

Because of the corona virus there has been no memorial planned at this time.





