Sue E. Sorenson
Sue Elizabeth Sorenson, 81, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at High Valley Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Sue was born on December 24, 1938 in Yakima, Washington, the oldest of two children born to Elwood & Maxine (Ward) Hansman. She grew up in Yakima and graduated from Yakima High School in 1957. Shortly after graduating high school, Sue married Donald E. Sorenson of Ellensburg and the young couple made their home on the Nanum Vue Dairy Farm.
In addition to being a stellar wife and mother (raising five girls is no easy task), Sue retired from Twin City Foods. In 2000, Sue and Don moved to Montana where they built a home overlooking Lake Koocanusa. They returned to Ellensburg in 2015 to be closer to their family. Sue enjoyed the many fishing and camping trips that the family took.
Sue is survived by her husband of 62 years, Donald E. Sorenson of Ellensburg; daughters Mlynda (Greg) Pieters of Ellensburg; Michelle (Seth) Weekes of LaCrosse, WA; Melanie (Jim) Hiskey of Easton; Marnie (Desi) Storey of Ellensburg and Mistie (Clinton) Waggoner of Ellensburg. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren - Christopher, Courtney, Cassie, Brandi (Francis) Bailey (Randal), Seth, Jr. (Rachael), Taylor (Ben), Jimmy (Robyn), Jenny (Justin), Zac, McKenzie Hansberry, Dustin, Brendan (Natalie) Storey, Audi, Tyrell, and Walker as well as 11 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Ward Hansman.
Memorial contributions in Sue's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Sue's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2020