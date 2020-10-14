Sue Wilson
Susan Jean "Sue" Wilson, 55, longtime Cle Elum resident, passed away at the University of Washington Medical Center on Friday, October 9, 2020 due to complications following heart surgery. A memorial service will be live streamed starting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 via the Facebook pages for both the Cle Elum Community Church and Johnston & Williams Funeral Home (www.facebook.com/JohnstonsParlor
).
Sue was born on December 26, 1964 in Middlebury, Vermont, the oldest of three girls born to Rodney "Ron" & Cynthia (Cameron) White. She grew up in central Vermont and attended Mill River Union High School where she excelled in home economics and graduated in 1983. She attended Castleton State College (now Castleton University) where she studied elementary education.
Sue met Worth Wilson, then Pastor of the First Baptist Church in Fair Haven, in late August of 1993 and they married on February 18, 1994. They made their home in Fair Haven then moved to St. Albans for two years before moving west to Roslyn where Worth was the pastor at both the Roslyn Presbyterian Church and the Cle Elum Community Church.
Sue was the consummate homemaker - raising five children and running the house with precision. She enjoyed all sorts of crafts including quilting, cross-stitching, knitting, and crocheting as well as finding and accomplishing many DIY projects she found on Pinterest. She was an excellent cook and could make a meal out of anything, frequently crafting her own recipes from shows she would see on the Food Network. Her family will remember her culinary stylings, among their holiday favorites where her squash rolls, fudge, and sweet potato pie. She loved her children and grandchildren immensely and was known for encouraging them and giving sage advice.
For several years, Sue was the program director for YoungLives, the teen mother program with YoungLife She had the natural gift of relating with teen mothers and mentored many young women over the years. She also ran the MOPS (Mothers of PreSchoolers) program the Cle Elum Community Church. She also worked part-time at Central Sundries in Roslyn as well as Mountain Elegance Furniture in Cle Elum.
In 2014, Sue had what was known as a "widow-maker" heart attack, from which she fought and recovered. She saw surviving that event as a new lease on life and lived every day to the fullest despite the limitations. She always had a smile or a witticism and her presence in our community will be deeply missed. Through it all her faith and love for Jesus carried her.
Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Pastor C. Worth Wilson, DMin. of South Cle Elum; children Sara Wilson of Federal Way; Matthew (Christina) Wilson of St. Paul, MN; Erin (John) Eugair of Florence, VT; Ethan Wilson of Lake Stevens; son-in-law Scott Todd of Richland, WA: grandchildren Mackenzie, Josephine, Ben, Max and Elizabeth; sisters Dawn (Dave) Vanguilder of North Clarendon, VT and Pam (Bill Tolin) White of Castleton, VT; mother Cynthia Cameron of Wallingford, VT; her first husband Tom Walker of Benson, VT as well as a large extended family and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter Bekah Todd and her father Ron White.
Memorial contributions in Sue's honor are suggested to the Cle Elum Community Church, PO Box 430, Cle Elum, WA 98922 or the University of Washington Medical Foundation, Box 358045, Seattle, WA 98195-8045. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Sue's family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnston-williams.com