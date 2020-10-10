Susan Lee (Morrison) Chandler
Susan Lee Morrison was born on September 12, 1934 in Tacoma, Washington, the fourth of five children to Leland and Ruth Morrison. The family relocated to Ellensburg where she attended Badger Pocket School and Ellensburg Schools, then graduated from Tacoma High School in 1952 before moving back to the Kittitas Valley where she lived the rest of her life.
She met her husband Wayne Chandler while waitressing at the Blue Plate Cafe in Kittitas. They married January 17, 1953. After briefly living in California during Wayne's U.S. Army service, they raised their six children in Kittitas and Ellensburg before settling the family in Thorp. Many happy memories were made on their farm behind the old Thorp Mill. Sue immersed herself in the community as a Blue Bird and Camp Fire leader, 'Room Mother' and PTA member. She supported her children through many baked food sales and 4-H projects, sewed countless cheerleader outfits, drill uniforms and prom dresses, and attended every sporting event.
While Wayne made his career in law enforcement, Sue worked as a waitress, at Twin City Foods, and finished her working career at Ellensburg Telephone as a telephone repairman. She cherished her time as a Reserve Dispatcher for the Ellensburg Police Department. Following Wayne's death in 1981, she moved to Ellensburg where she lived for the last 32 years.
Sue loved to garden, quilt, and crochet. Her greatest joy was being 'Grandma Susie', 'Grandma Sue' or 'Grams' to her 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. She looked forward to the birth of her first great-great-grandchild this spring.
Sue is survived by her children Keith Chandler, Sheryl Leavitt (Dan), Deanna Watson (Tom), Melanie Hopkins (Kevin), and Jim Chandler; sister Eileen Wade (Stan); son-in-law Bruce Johnson; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her husband Wayne, Sue was preceded in death by her daughter Lynne Johnson, brothers Danny and Don Morrison, and sister Kathleen Ludwick.
Memorial contributions in Susan's honor are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Thorp Mill, PO Box 7, Thorp WA 98946, or Youth Services of Kittitas County, 213 W. 3rd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926.
Graveside service will be held at High Valley Cemetery on Friday, October 16 at 1:00 pm. To protect family and friends from Covid-19, masks are required. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Susan's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com