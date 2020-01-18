|
Teri Lynn Dellinger
Teri Lynn Dellinger, 59, of Ellensburg, passed away suddenly December 31, 2019. She was born June 05, 1960 in Redmond, Oregon to Robert and Marilyn Fairchild.
She graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1978. After graduation, Teri moved to Kauai, Hi to play in the surf and sun. The pull back home was too strong and she returned to Ellensburg to be near family and friends.
She married Kevin Dellinger January 12, 1985. Shortly after, the two happily welcomed their first son Drew in October. They completed their family with the addition of their son Ryan in March of 1987. Teri loved her boys beyond measure.
Teri was extremely artistic but remained humble in her craft. Her artistic talent was evident in every nook and cranny of her home inside and out. She saved her paintings for family and friends where they will be treasured forever. Teri loved to garden, her yard was always a beautiful space where she and others could retreat to bask in the warmth and scent of the living space she created.
Teri had a passion for caring for others, especially the elderly, and chose to return to school to obtain her nursing degree when the boys were young. She worked as a nurse for 22 years.
Teri is survived by her parents Robert and Marilyn Fairchild, her sisters Lana (Mike) Smith, Keli (John) Bender, Kim Fairchild, Toni (Tom)Clayton, her sons Drew (Melissa) Dellinger and Ryan Dellinger, grandson Harlan Dellinger, her beloved nieces and nephews, her partner Duane Stone and her cat Roman.
A celebration of life is planned for the spring, her favorite time of year, when the warmth of the sun renews life put to bed by winter.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests holding your loved ones close, plant a garden, adopt a pet or anything that brings you joy. Teri would love that.
For those of us who knew her, we will always remember our daughter, our sister, our mother, our friend - the artistic soul who loved to garden and had a kind and caring heart.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 18, 2020