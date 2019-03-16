Terry Borck

Terry T. Borck, 68, passed away on February 22, 2019. He was born in Yakima, WA to Elwood (Jake) and Ruth Borck on April 6, 1950 in Yakima, WA. He was born and raised in Naches and graduated from Naches High School in 1968. After a brief stint at Central Washington University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for two years, one of which was in Vietnam. Upon return, he worked in his family orchard. In 1983, while selling cherries on the side of the road, a stranger suggested he consider a career in law enforcement. Soon after that fateful interaction, he joined the police academy and served as a police officer for 25 years in Wapato, the City of Ellensburg, and Central Washington University Campus Police.

Terry is survived by his daughters, Cassie Hurley, Lexie Borck, his dog Molly, his sister, Barb Dobie, and two grandchildren, Jack and Charlotte Hurley.

At his request, no formal services are planned. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Yakima Humane Society. Published in Daily Record on Mar. 16, 2019