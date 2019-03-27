Terry T. Woodrow

Terry T. Woodrow 69, of Cle Elum passed away on Wednesday March 20, 2019 in Seattle, from injuries sustained in an accident on the 5th of March. She was born on May 10, 1949 in Denver Colorado to Melvin and Janice Rohr.

She graduated from Snohomish High School in 1969. She went to college for a short time. When her son was seven, she met the love of her life, Robert Woodrow and on May 26, 1980 they married. Living in the Edgewood area for five years, in 1985 they settled in their forever home in Cle Elum.

She worked at the Chalet Motel for several years, enjoyed riding horses with Robert. Upon retirement she enjoyed being a homemaker. Terry was devoted to her faith. She was very active in her church and enjoyed lending a helping hand wherever she could. Her and the ladies from her congregation enjoyed having lunch, attending church retreats and she loved her animals. Christmas and Easter were her favorite time of year. Celebrating her Lord and Savior deepened her faith. Having the family with her during this time made it very special.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert, mother Janice Davis son John French, step-children; Shirley Wells, Carol Oheltoint and David (Paula) Woodrow. She is also survived by her sisters; Jenese (Kit) Zell, Robin (Dave) Asbury, Melody Rohr and brother Steve Rohr, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Terry was preceded in death by her father Melvin, step-daughter Sally Ann Bryans, step-son, Robert Edward Woodrow Jr. and brother Michael Rohr.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at The Church of the Nazarene, 302 E 2nd St., Cle Elum, WA with a reception immediately following.

Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary