Theano C. Haberman

Theano C. Haberman, 85, of Ellensburg, passed away at her home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 with her husband by her side. A celebration of life will be held this fall and details will be announced closer to that time.

Theano was born on October 18, 1933 in Lomita, California to Victor & Sadie Peterson. She was raised in the Lomita area and graduated high school in 1952. She worked for a time as a hair stylist, secretary and as a fashion model in New York before enrolling at Napa County Junior College (now Napa Valley College) where she earned her degree in Respiratory Therapy. She worked as respiratory therapist at the VA Hospital in Yountville, CA and the St. Helena Hospital in St. Helena, CA. She retired in the early 2000's.

Theano met Patrick Haberman through a mutual friend's invitation to Thanksgiving dinner - a dinner that Theano was cooking. She and Patrick hit it off and they married on October 14, 1967. They made their home in the Bay Area of California before moving to the Napa Valley. They moved to Ellensburg in 2015.

Theano enjoyed traveling and she and Patrick also enjoyed visiting art museums, attending art shows, the symphony, the opera and taking walks outdoors. She enjoyed living the country life as well as Jazz and spending time with her cats and dogs. She was a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by all who knew her. Theano is survived by her husband of 51 years, Patrick, of Ellensburg; nephew Victor Peterson of Los Angeles as well as many extended family members and dear friends.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the entire KVH Healthcare system, including Anita Schiltz, ARNP at KVH Internal Medicine as well as the staff of KVH Hospice for their impeccable care and guidance through a difficult time. Memorial contributions in Theano's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E 2nd Ave, Ellensburg.

Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Theano's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary