Theo Conant
Theo P. Conant, 94, of Ellensburg passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Riverview Manor in Selah, WA.
Theo was born on April 29th, 1925 in Newcastle, Wyoming. She began her schooling in the shadow of Devil's Tower but the family was forced to take part in the great migration of the 1930's when Theo was a young girl. After a stint in Idaho they settled in Spokane, Washington where Theo raised her four children.
After 30 years of marriage Theo and her husband parted ways and Theo moved to Western Washington. She bought a house in the small town of Algona and later was able to buy a nice two story house in Federal Way. After picking up some experience in retail sales, Theo made a gutsy move for a woman in her fifties and bought a 7-11 franchise. Her store was located just north of Federal Way on Pacific Highway South. She proved to be an excellent small business owner and did quite well with the store. One day a customer dropped in to make a purchase and found himself quite attracted to Theo. After a five year friendship they decided to marry and Theo became Mrs. Robert Conant, all because of a random stop by a customer who felt like buying a little road food.
Theo and Bob moved to Issaquah in 1998 to be closer to Bob's work and then decided to try the slower-paced life of Eastern Washington when Bob retired in 2002. They found a house in Ellensburg that seemed perfectly suited for retirement life.
Theo and Bob enjoyed many road trips around the northwest and also did a car trip to Minnesota to see daughter Nora and her husband Luke and a train trip to Virginia to visit a son Garry and his wife Jan. That memorable trip included stops at Harper's Ferry, the Luray Caverns, Gettysburg and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
On Wednesday, February 26, 202 at 1:00 p.m., Theo joins two sons and Bob's father at Tahoma Cemetery in Kent, WA. She is survived by her two aforementioned children, thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren, quite a legacy for a woman who started as a poor girl in eastern Wyoming.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2020