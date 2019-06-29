Theodore N. "Ted" Clerf

Theodore N. "Ted" Clerf, 83, of Moses Lake, died on March 26, 2019 in Wenatchee, Washington. He had undergone heart surgery earlier that day but complications were too much to overcome. He was born on July 15, 1932, in Ellensburg to Nicholas and Ella Agnes (Buening) Clerf, the youngest of six children. His grandparents were early day pioneers in the valley, Henry and Margaruite Clerf.

Ted spent his early years on the family farm in the Broadview area. He attended No. 6 Country School, Lourdes Academy, Morgan Junior High School and then Marquette High School in Yakima. He was an outstanding middle-weight varsity boxer during his high school years before graduating in 1950. He enrolled at St. Martin's College in Lacey, Washington but left during his freshman year, called home as a result of his father's stroke. He became part of the family farm operation and assisted his uncle Laurence on his nearby land. In advance of being drafted, Ted enlisted in the Army in June 1952 and trained at Fort Ord in California. He was accepted into paratrooper training in March 1953.

He married Mary Lou Rizer, March 9, 1953, and they traveled to Fort Benning, Georgia, where Ted began paratrooper school. After graduation, he became part of Special Forces stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Eldest child, Catherine, was born during that time. As the Korean War continued, his group carried out special missions. After discharge from the Army, in 1954, the family returned to Ellensburg and operated the farm which had belonged to Laurence Clerf. The family grew to include seven children. Ted was active in many groups including the Farm Bureau, Toastmaster's Club, and the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight. He served in the rural volunteer fire department as did many of the farmer neighbors.

Ted farmed for many years and the highlight of those years was being the first county grower to grow spearmint as an experimental crop. He next turned to owning his own logging truck. Following his divorce in 1976, he also spent many years in Southwest Alaska as an off-road truck driver for a logging operation on Prince of Wales Island at Nakati Bay. While there he was able to enjoy the marine life while fishing for halibut, salmon and cod as well as crabbing and experiencing sea-plane rides. He formed enduring friendships there and also enjoyed the many visits of family members. During the winter, he was part of the snow removal crew on Snoqualmie Pass and always took part in family events when he was available.

In the later years of his working life, he returned to Washington State and was a independent owner-operator of his own truck based in the Northwest. In July, 1996, he married Ima Earlene Beck and she often accompanied him in his travels. They resided in a lakeside home in Moses Lake until the time of his death. During retirement years he drove seasonally for local producers and fulfilled both his attachment to agriculture and to truck driving. His wife Earlene and step-daughter Linda Sellers and her family survive him.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Margaruite Tucker, Mary Ellen Rogers, and brother Francis Clerf and a grandson Justin Clerf. He is survived by his sisters Rita Hiatt and Loretta Clerf and his children: Catherine Clerf, Rebecca Swank (Brad), Constance Clervaux, Mary Elisabeth Lloyd (Rick), Gregory Clerf (Priscilla), Stephanie Clerf, and Bradley Clerf (Sara) and their mother Mary Lou Christensen.

He is also survived by grandchildren: Amanda McKinney, Adam Frantti, Eric Frantti, Emily Hamilton, Jennifer Grey, Michelle Lloyd, John Lloyd, Joseph Lloyd, Derrick Eberhart, Jordan Clerf, and Kacey Clerf. He leaves great-grandchildren: Duke, Logan, Landon, Jayce, Eric, and Kathrynn,

Ted will be remembered for his easy way of making and keeping friends, his willingness to work hard, and his dedication and love for his family. He will be missed.

Private graveside services will take place at the family plot in Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellensburg. A Celebration of Life will held from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Manastash Hall at the Kittitas County Fairgrounds.

