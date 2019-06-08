Theresa E. "Teri" (Osiadacz) Jackson

Theresa E. "Teri" Jackson, 71, lifetime Kittitas County resident, passed away at her Ellensburg home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. A potluck Celebration of Life for those 21 and older will be held at the Timeout Saloon in Kittitas on Saturday, July 20, 2019 starting at 4:00 p.m.

Teri was born on June 11, 1947 in Roslyn, Washington to Pete & Emily (Segota) Osiadacz. She grew up in the upper county, attending school in Ronald, Roslyn and graduating as the Valedictorian from Cle Elum High School. She went on to attend business college in Seattle.

She married Dan Gilmore in 1968 and they had one son, David. That marriage later ended in divorce. Teri returned to Ellensburg where she worked for the State Department of Transportation, working in the office during the winter and serving as a flagger during the summer. After the Ellensburg DOT office closed, Teri worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses until her retirement.

Teri loved to fish and spend time outdoors - especially out in the mountains. She spent many hours working in her yard. She will be remembered for her kind smile, her sense of humor and her willingness to roll up her sleeves to accomplish whatever needed to be done.

Teri is survived by her son Dave Gilmore of Ellensburg; grandchildren Tyler Gilmore of Ellensburg and Cassidy (Cody) Lopemen of Kittitas and brothers Jeff and Pete Osiadacz.

Memorial contributions in Teri's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E 2nd Ave. in Ellensburg. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Teri's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary