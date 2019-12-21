|
|
Thomas F. Flanagan
Thomas F. Flanagan, 66, of Cle Elum, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. A memorial service and reception will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Putnam Centennial Center, 719 E. 3rd St. Cle Elum, WA.
Tom was born on July 29, 1953 in Seattle, Washington to John & Virla (Evans) Flanagan. He grew up in Bellevue and graduated from Bellevue High School in 1971. After high school, Tom attended Bellevue Community College for 2 years,then attended Washington State University in Pullman and earned his degree in Criminal Justice Studies. Tom worked law enforcement, serving multiple departments including patrol, traffic, SWAT, detectives and street crimes. He served first briefly with the Bremerton Police Department, then the King County Sheriff's Office, retiring after 39 years of dedicated service.
Tom married Joey Ann George on August 4, 2012 and they were blessed with over seven wonderful years together. Tom was the light of his family, and to so many friends and aquaintances. He always shined brightly through his smile.
Tom loved to snow ski and served on the ski patrol in his younger years and relished skiing with his kids in their formative years. He loved to go camping and hiking, anything he could do to enjoy the outdoors. After his retirement from King County, it seemed only natural that he went to work for the Department of Natural Resources, helping where he was needed. He also enjoyed tending to his yard and horses. He had a great sense of humor and loved people. He will be remembered for his care and compassion for others and for the immeasurable pride he had for his sons, Patrick & Sean.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joey, at the family home in Cle Elum; sons Patrick (Jeannine) Flanagan of Kirkland and Sean (Nina) Flanagan of Montrose, Colorado; step-daughter Randi (Kyle) Ocean of Ft. Collins, Colorado; grandchildren Isabella and Aidan; brothers Steve Flanagan of Kettle Falls and John Flanagan of Bellingham. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions in Tom's honor are suggested to the Behind the Badge Foundation, 8309 165th Ave NE Suite 205, Redmond, WA 98052.
Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Tom's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 21, 2019