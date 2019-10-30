|
|
Thomas J. Weatherill
On the afternoon of October 26, 2019, Thomas Joseph Weatherill passed away in Ellensburg, WA. Tom was born on February 15, 1939 in Fairbanks, AK and was the youngest of six children, born to Ernest Wilson Weatherill and Anna Teresa Metrician Weatherill.
After the sudden death of Tom's father just prior to his birth, his mother moved the family to Juneau where she worked as an RN to raise money for their return to the Seattle area to be near family. They eventually settled in the Alderwood Manor area.
Following his senior year of high school, Tom joined the Navy in 1957, serving most of his time on board the USS Oriskany. Once Tom was discharged in 1960, he began his career working construction, years later he began his own construction business working in the Snohomish and Whatcom county area.
Tom and his family lived in many places across Washington, beginning with Twisp, Tonasket and following retirement in 2005 they settled in Ellensburg. Though he retired he found himself working for American Motor Corp., for another six years. Following this job, he was truly ready for retirement.
Tom's love of the outdoors included golfing, camping, hiking and weekend farming. During the winter months Tom enjoyed watching football and coming up with new recipes to try out on the family. He was the personal chef not only for the Weatherill family but the many friends that lived nearby. Tom also loved to read, some of his favorites were about the American Frontier, which led to many vacations and exploring expeditions across the Western United States, he was especially fond of Ghost Town's and the battle fields of bygone eras. He would brag about how he had read every Louis Lamour book twice.
Time spent with his children and their activities was very important to Tom. He spent 14 years being an active 4-H dad between Whatcom and Kittitas County. Ellensburg Rodeo, Fair and the many horse shows were his favorite activities to partake in here in the Kittitas Valley.
Tom is survived by his best friend and mother of three of his children, Patricia Weatherill, children; Andy (Ana) Weatherill of Everson, WA, Crystal (Michael Schulz) Weatherill of Great Falls, Mt. and Carlyn Weatherill of Dillon, Mt., Steve (Linda) Gilbert of Seattle, Julie (Billy) Miller of Las Vegas, Cynthia Weatherill of Bothell, Jeffrey Weatherill of Seattle, Sean Weatherill of Puyallup. Tom was also blessed with five grandchildren; Taylor, Josh, Olivia, Ben and Grace all of Everson, WA. Additionally, he is survived by his brother Ernest (Louise) Weatherill of Kirkland and sisters; AnnFrancis Weatherill of Kansas, Mary DeBoo of West Seattle and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert D. Weatherill, sister Monica Weatherill Somers, nephews; Dan Rogers, Greg Freeman, Jan Freeman, Jess Freeman and niece Teresa Freeman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 4, from 10:00 - 4:00 at Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg. Recitation of the Rosary will be Monday, November 4 at 6:00 pm at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 401 S. Willow St. Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 5th at 11:00 a.m. also at St. Andrews Catholic Church.
Memorial Donations can be made in Tom's honor to the American Diabetes Association, or the ASPCA in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926
Tom has waited 80 years to meet his father Ernest who passed away eleven days before his birth. Together they are exploring the great outdoors of Heaven. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 30, 2019