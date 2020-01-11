|
|
Thomas "TJ" Johnson
Thomas "TJ" Johnson passed away peacefully Monday, December 16 at home surrounded by his family following a battle with lung cancer. TJ was born in Kensal North Dakota to Oliver and Nadine (Neva) Johnson on July 13, 1954. TJ attended Kittitas schools, graduating from Kittitas High School in 1972. He was a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball and tennis. TJ and Gail Jones were married September 8, 1973. They have one son, Nicholas Johnson and very special nephews Bob and Benjamin Johnson.
TJ's love for sports in the small town continued as he coached AAU basketball and Little League baseball when Nick was young. It was rare when he was not spotted in the stands at sporting events throughout the county. TJ was an avid rodeo fan and attended rodeos throughout the northwest. He also attended the NFR more than 25 times. His other pastimes include, hunting and watching his son Nick play drums.
After working at Schaake Pack until its closing, he began farming with his father Oliver and brother Jim. He continued to work the family farm for nearly 40 years, until his retirement.
After retirement he worked for the Kittitas School District in maintenance and as a substitute bus driver. In his words "I get a kick out of those kids."
He is survived by his mother, Nadine of Kittitas, wife Gail at the family home, and son, Nick of Ellensburg. Special nephews Bob (Jaclyn) of Ellensburg and Benjamin (Holly) of Wiley City. He was Papa to Blaize and Emersyn Johnson. He is also survived by siblings, Mary Ann Johnson of Bellingham, Linda Huber of Kittitas and Mike Johnson. He had many nieces and nephews which held a special place in his heart along with beloved relatives in North Dakota. He was predeceased by his father Oliver, brothers Jim and Pat and infant brother Dennis.
TJ was an advocate of the D.A.R.E Program. He was extremely proud of his 33 years of sobriety and spoke openly of it.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Kittitas Schools Foundation/ sports, or the Ellensburg Rodeo Hall of Fame.
Celebration of life will be January 18, 11am at the Jim Johnson gym, Kittitas. Lunch to follow. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 11, 2020