Thomas L. "Tom" Seed
Thomas L. Seed, 77, of the Fairview area of Ellensburg, passed away at his home on December 3, 2019. At Tom's request, no formal services will be held.
Tom was born on December 28, 1941, the first of five children born to John & Dorothy (Welch) Seed. The family moved to Olympia when Tom was two years old and he grew up there, graduating from high school in 1959. After graduation, Tom spent a few years on the rodeo circuit, competing in roping events and saddle bronc riding. He continued to be involved in rodeos all over the northwest through his participation in the Thurston County Sheriff's Posse and was also a member of the Crown Royal Stagecoach Team at the Ellensburg Rodeo.
For most of his life, and what would have likely been all his life had his health not forced him to slow down, Tom worked as a logger. He worked in the woods and drove logging truck, frequently accomplishing the crown jewel of "three loads a day". He loved every minute of the work that he did and, after his retirement in his late 60's, Tom's shop was known as the "go to" place for many of his logging buddies to sit around the fire and solve the world's problems.
Tom met Joy Wells at a sheriff's posse function and the two hit it off. Both Tom and Joy were previously married and had children, but on February 16, 1971 they brought everyone together to make one large family. After their marriage, Tom and Joy moved to Montana for a few years before making Ellensburg their permanent home in 1991.
Tom is survived by his wife, Joy; children Kim, Sherri, Allen, Lora and Jim; grandchildren Ashana, Lexi, Riley, Blake and Kylah; brother Jim and sister Mary Katherine as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Kenny and Gerald.
Memorial contributions in Tom's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for Tom's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 7, 2019