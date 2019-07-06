Home

Timothy James Jump
On Sunday, June 23, 2019 Timothy James Jump of Ellensburg, Washington passed from this life to join his father, Eugene Jump in heaven. He left us too early at age 56.
Tim was a loyal friend who loved golf, swimming, and fishing; and his family and friends remember his happy-go-lucky hamming in front of the camera when he was growing up. He also was a very compassionate soul.
Tim is survived by his mother, Lynne Jump of Ellensburg; brother Jerry Jump (Nannette); sister Jennifer Kight (Paul); and niece Megan Pineda (Gilberto).
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 401 South Willow St., Ellensburg. A reception will immediately follow.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on July 6, 2019
