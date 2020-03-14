|
Tom Foster
Thomas Alan Foster, 60, with his love for the outdoors, died at his home in Pasco, WA March 4. Tom took great pleasure photographing beautiful Northwest scenery including Ice Age Flood features. He learned the art from his father John P Foster, professor emeritus at Central Washington University. Tom was born September 18, 1959 in Roswell, NM to John and his wife Barb. His family was proud when he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. A graduate of Ellensburg High School, he took classes at CWU and Edmonds Community College.
Tom had an inquisitive mind and always wanted to learn new things. He worked hard at everything he did and wanted to do the right thing every time. He served as sergeant in the US Army reserve for eight years. He and classmate Jeff Anderson spent a couple summers clearing and maintaining US Forest Service trails between Chinook and White passes. A hiker and climber, Tom climbed Mt. Rainier 12 times and had climbed the major peaks in Washington and the west coast.
Tom married Teresa White and they resided in Kittitas, Ellensburg and eventually Pasco. Tom began working at Twin City Foods as a forklift operator in the late seventies and rapidly advanced through the company in various positions to include his current position as corporate production manager. Tom often mentioned how blessed he was to have the opportunity to work for such a caring company. Tom cared greatly for the people he encountered. He worked with the Washington State Parks Department and victims of falls at Palouse State Park to improve the safety and prevent future falls from the hiking trails in and around the park. Together with two CWU professors Nick Zentner and Dr. Karl Lillquist, Tom helped form the Ellensburg chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute. Tom's website hugefloods.com was used by geology professors, students and travelers to Washington. Avid gardeners, Tom and his wife grew beautiful roses and dahlias together and loved traveling around the Northwest. He and Teresa recently took great pleasure in rescuing and caring for two newly born kittens he found in his shrubbery last fall.
Tom is survived by his wife Teresa, his mother Barb; sister Cynthia Foster; brother Andy Foster (Cathy); nephew Luke, niece Abby Foster; uncle Bill Watt; step-daughter Ranee (Bobby) O'Mara; step-son Arthur Rosser, five grandchildren, a great granddaughter and many wonderful Indiana cousins. He is also survived by a family of close, loving friends who will feel his loss terribly. Predecessors were his father, grandparents Lester and Lila Foster and Lester and Lorraine Watt and three uncles Thomas Foster, Dr. James Foster and Don Watt. Tom requested no memorial service. Burial will be in High Valley Cemetery.
