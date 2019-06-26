Services Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 108 Railroad Ave. Kittitas , WA View Map Send Flowers Resources More Obituaries for Tommy Fulgham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Tommy Dean Fulgham

Tommy Dean Fulgham, went to be with our Lord on June 3, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Tommy was born in Clovis, New Mexico on October 6, 1940, to Edwin Fulgham and Rosella (Underwood) Fulgham. He was raised in Clovis and graduated from Clovis High School, after which he enrolled in the U.S. Navy.

He met and married the love of his life Charlene Reader on March 12, 1959, and bore two children, son Benny and daughter Donna.

Tommy led a very full and adventurous life. After marrying, he remained in Clovis and worked for years as a State Meat Inspector for the State of New Mexico, then went to work for Jarvis, Inc. He first moved his family to Ellensburg, Washington in 1969, after being recruited away from Jarvis Inc., by Don Schaake to come and help manage his Meat processing facility in Ellensburg.

Tommy enjoyed his time in Ellensburg and took the time to learn to fly from Verne and Ron Mitchell, whom he became very close with. He also was a member of the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse for many years, and thoroughly enjoyed the work on the Rodeos and participation in the many parades promoting our Rodeo as well as the comradery of the other members. After 10 years, tommy returned to work for Jarvis Inc., filling positions as a commercial pilot to fly the top executives as well as becoming the Manager for International Sales of their meat processing equipment, he also developed facilities for processing and training the people to operate and maintain equipment. In his world of travels, Tommy had occasion to spend extended periods of time developing facilities in places such as New Zealand and Australia. There were not many countries that he did not go to and he had fond memories and fun stories for them all that he loved to share.

After his retirement from Jarvis in 2006, Tommy re-settled in the Kittitas Valley, re-uniting with his family, and procuring a "retirement" position driving school bus for Kittitas School District, until an injury forced him to stop in 2016. He dearly loved his "route kids" as he called them. He cherished their smiles and daily chats and took the job of keeping them safe very seriously. He knew each one by name and genuinely cared for them each.

Tommy re-united in marriage with the love of his life Charlene, On January 26, 2019, and she remained by his side, providing all of his care, during his valiant and courageous 2-year battle. Charlene remained lovingly by his side hand in hand as he passed peacefully.

Tommy is survived by his wife Charlene Fulgham, son Benny Fulgham (Susan Zaremba), daughter Donna Miglino (Francis Miglino) and son Tyler Fulgham. Sister Maxine Odom (Joe Odam), Grandchildren: Shenea Dudley, Austin Dudley, Brandiann Bartsma, Dustin Fulgham and Jorgiann Critelli. Nieces: Bonnie, Bobbie, Braunie, Bradley, Sandy and Kelly, Nephews: Joe and Jake.

Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Fulgham and Rosella Addington, brothers; Leroy and Eddie Fulgham and grandson Sage Dudley.

A (potluck) Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge in Kittitas, 108 Railroad Ave., on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Please feel free to come and share your memories of Tommy with the family. Although he was from our area for a time, he worked with and touched many lives. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

