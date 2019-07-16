ToniDee Coates (Moon)

Mom was born April 28th, 1955 and left this earth lovingly surrounded by her family on June 25th, 2019.

She married Jim on January 26th, 1979 and together built their lives and their family over the last 40 years. She was the mother to Denny(Phyllis), Thomas and Brandee; the grandmother to Colby(Bailey), Tyler (Bri), Corbin, Tory, Isa, Courtney, Jayden, Mia, Eva, Thomas and Vivvianne; the great-grandmother to Elwin and Kash with another on the way.

Mom was known for her wonderful smile and heart of gold.

It was impossible to be a stranger in her prescense and she made many, many life long friends throughout her life. We will miss her jars of homemade jelly, banana bread and pork chops. We always looked forward to veggies from the garden and fresh cut flowers from the yard.

Our family would like to invite all of moms family and friends to a gathering to remember everything we loved about her.

Please join us and bring a dish to share on Saturday, July 20th at 2pm. 200 N Pierce Street, Kittitas, WA 98934. Published in Daily Record on July 16, 2019