Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Church of Christ
408 S. Maple St
Ellensburg, WA
Treva June Lemons


1933 - 2020
Treva June Lemons Obituary
Treva June Lemons
Treva June Lemons was born on September 23rd, 1933 in Wetumka, Oklahoma and passed away at her home on December 4th, 2019.
She was the last surviving child of Carl and Rosa Lasiter. She is preceded in death by her son, Randall Arnaiz (2005) and her daughter Debra Fuqua (2012). She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle (Dwayne) Ellis, of Escalon, CA. and Lisa (Jim) Drottz, of Ellensburg, WA.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jona (Tony) Talamente, Justin (Lisa) Fuqua, Angela (Dennis) Madrid, Jenna Ellis, Brittany Ellis, Katie (Tom) Pippins, Brad (Ashley) Jenks, and Stephanie Jackson and numerous great-grandchildren.
She helped many people throughout her lifetime and will be remembered for her kindness and willingness to help others.
Services will be held this Saturday, January 11th, at the Church of Christ, 408 S. Maple St. Ellensburg, WA, at 1:00 pm.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 8, 2020
