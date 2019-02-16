Troy L. McNeight

Troy L. McNeight, 56, longtime Ellensburg resident and business owner, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. Troy will be laid to rest at the High Valley Cemetery in a private, family graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 21, at the McIntosh Ranch, 7820 Hwy 97 in Ellensburg.

Troy was born on February 27th, 1962 in Dallas, Texas to Larry and Jenan (White) McNeight and moved to Ellensburg in 1970 where he would stay and raise his own family. Troy graduated from Ellensburg High School with the class of 1980. While in school, he worked for his father's trucking company, McNeight Express, and continued working side by side with his dad and siblings for many years. In 2009, Troy and his siblings purchased The Tav in Ellensburg and very much enjoyed operating the local establishment since that time.

Troy met Michele Voshall at his brother Todd's wedding and the two hit it off, marrying on June 5, 1993. They were blessed with two daughters, Taylor and Kendyl. Family was everything to Troy. Free time was spent traveling, boating, riding four wheelers, and snowmobiling. His favorite get-away was every weekend that he spent at the family lake house during the summer.

Troy loved boats and spending time on the water. He developed his love at a young age, growing up boating on the Columbia River and sailing in the San Juan Islands. He was also an avid golfer, starting in high school and continuing the rest of his life. He formed many lasting friendships on the course and was always looking forward to the next round. Troy will be remembered for his love of family, timely humor and being a generous friend.

Troy was preceded in death by his father Larry McNeight, Uncle Jack White, and brother in law, Kenny Voshall.

Troy is survived by his loving wife, Michele and daughters Taylor and Kendyl; his mother Jenan McNeight; brother Todd (Celeste) McNeight and sister Tami (PJ) Bugni; nieces and nephews Regan, Michael, Madison, Jadon, Jarret and Kolbie; Uncle Jerry McNeight; Aunt Madeline Longmire; Uncle Jim (Stephanie) White and cousins Jason White and Laura Barton and their families. He also leaves behind his best friend since childhood Jeff Widman (Hollie).

Troy's family requests that memorial contributions in his honor be made to the Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation,www.jdrf.org/fundraising/ or by mail to JDFR, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004

Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg is caring for Troy's family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary