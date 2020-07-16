Vernon Eugene McKinsey

Vernon Eugene McKinsey, 72, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 5, 2020. Vern battled aggressive health issues most of his life, but never let them deter him.

Vernon was born July 28, 1947, to Norman and Thelma McKinsey in Ellensburg, WA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diana (Powers); daughter Rhonda (Oscar) Roberts; sons Jeffrey (Stacy) and Scott (Pamela) McKinsey; sister Edith (Tony) Klocke; four grandchildren; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert McKinsey.

Services will be held July 26, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Moses Lake Alliance Church, 1100 N Grape Drive.

Vern was a quiet, strong, loving man and devoted husband and father who is dearly missed.





