Victor Joseph Scarpelli, Sr.

Victor passed away May 29, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1930 in Auburn, WA to Mike and Vienna (Bruno) Scarpelli. Victor was the youngest of 3 boys and 2 girls. He grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School with the class of 1949, where he lettered in football and track.

He graduated from the University of Puget Sound with his Bachelor's degree. He enlisted in the Air Force in the Air Weather Service and was stationed in Germany at Sembach Air Base during the Korean War, visiting Korea twice.

There he made life-long friends he would stay in touch with his entire life. Contacting them by phone and traveling annually to their Air Weather Service reunions around the United States.

Upon his return he married the love of his life, Margie Grecco Scarpelli, on October 15, 1955. They resided in Roslyn, WA at the home of his in-laws Mike and Concetta (Abbruzino) Grecco while he attended Central Washington University (formerly Central Washington State College) where he earned his Master's degree in Industrial Arts. He commuted daily to classes from Roslyn to Ellensburg. All of whom became life-long friends.

After graduation he began his teaching career at the Rainier School in Buckley, WA. His career continued at Shoreline High School from 1962 to 1995, where he taught wood shop, metal shop, plastics and assembly mechanics. And he administered the summer drivers education program; and coached many sports and was advisor to many clubs and activities. Later in his teaching career, he would teach drivers education until his retirement in the mid-1990s.

He inspired thousands of students, many of whom had careers in the wood working, metal and assembly mechanics industries. Many remaining close friends and visiting often. Those he taught to drive are everywhere.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie, and youngest son Robert. He is survived by his two sons, Victor Jr. and Mike Scarpelli; his sister Yolando "Scarpelli" Clark, and many nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

He will always be remembered for the countless friendships he created and nurtured throughout his life. Everywhere you went, throughout the communities he was in, there is someone he knew or was touched by him. A legacy of a strong work ethic, family and loving friendships.

Services to be held on Friday, June 7, at St. Mark Catholic Church, 18033 - 15th Place NE in Shoreline: Viewing to begin at 10 a.m. with Rosary starting at 10:30 a.m.; the Funeral Mass will be at 11a.m. Entombment to follow at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. A Reception will follow at the Nile Country Club across from the Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Shoreline Medic 1 Foundation; St. Mark Catholic Church; or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Roslyn, WA.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com. Published in Daily Record on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary