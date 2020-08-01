1/1
Vincent L. Romeo
1921 - 2020
Vincent L. Romeo
Vincent L. Romeo, 99, of Ellensburg, entered Heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020. Due to current restrictions, private family services will be held.
Vincent was born on June 11, 1921 in New York City, New York. He married the love of his life, Frances Militto, on November 17, 1946. As a member of the Greatest Generation, he served with distinction in the United States Army in World War II and the Korean War. He also served a tour in Viet-Nam as a civilian engineer.
Vincent was preceded in death by his wife Frances and daughter Paula Romeo. He is survived by his daughter Lucretia and Jim Taylor; grandson David and Molly Taylor; granddaughter Melissa and Richard Reynolds; great-grandchildren Brock Taylor, Tiffany and Zack Stone, Taylor Reynolds, and Caleb Reynolds; and great-great- granddaughter Harper Stone.
Vincent lived boldly, laughed loudly and loved greatly. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions in Vincent's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com






Published in Daily Record on Aug. 1, 2020.
