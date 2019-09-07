|
|
Violet H. (Bennett) McCullough
A memorial service for Violet H. McCullough will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Mrs. McCullough, a native of Ellensburg, passed away at her home at Meadow's Place Assisted Living on July 31, 2019. She was 101 years old.
Born on February 27, 1918 in Ellensburg to Francis & Ruth (Homan) Bennett, Violet grew up enjoying the beauty of the Kittitas Valley and graduated from Ellensburg High School. After her first marriage to Forrest Hampton ended, Violet moved to Seattle where she met James F. McCullough and they were married on February 16, 1946. They lived in Seattle, Portland and Madras, Oregon. After Mr. McCullough passed away in 2002, Violet moved back to Ellensburg.
Violet worked as a hairdresser throughout her life and enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and gardening. She and her sister, Arvilla, also cooked for many years at the Moose Lodge in Ellensburg. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh, beautiful smile and witty way.
Violet is survived by her grandson Craig Henshaw; granddaughter Holly Hampton; daughter-in-law Lola Hampton and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Forrest Hampton; second husband James F. McCullough; her daughter Joy Wilson; son Forrest K. "Butch" Hampton and sisters Arvilla Bahn, Adeline Fischer and Frances Fields.
Memorial contributions in Violet's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with Violet's family. Online condolences may be left atwww.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 7, 2019