Virginia Mae Hashagen
Virginia Mae Hashagen passed away at 100 yrs. young on November 5, 2020 in Ellensburg. Virginia was born January 28, 1920 to John and Mary Hashagen at the family homestead in Odessa WA.
Virginia owned and operated three dress shops, she loved dressmaking, collecting antiques, cooking and playing bridge. She was a longtime member of The Jolly Neighbors and other local clubs- her Italian Cream Cake was amazing. Virginia had an adventurous spirit and many dear friends who shared in her zest for life.
Virginia had resided at Prestige Post-Acute Care in Ellensburg for the past 4 years, and she considered the Prestige Family her family.
Preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Verne Hashagen.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Prestige Post-Acute Care for taking such wonderful care of Virginia. A big thank you to the staff at Hearthstone Cottage Assisted Living for their care in the four years prior. No formal services will be held.
To honor Virginia's love for life, as she would say, "Please, eat the delicious cake!" Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.