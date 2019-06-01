Virginia Marie McConkey

Virginia McConkey, 85, of Ellensburg, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital due to complications from a courageous battle with Lewy-Body dementia.

Virginia was born January 26, 1934 in Seattle, WA to Aina and Elmer Johnson. After graduating Ballard High School in 1951, Virginia worked at the Sand Point Naval Air Station in the naval supply department. She met her future husband Richard in the summer of 1949 and they were married October 17, 1953. Virginia worked with her husband in the family business, North Bend Auto Parts, for 25 years, during which time they raised three boys. She was active in Sweet Adelines, was a long-time member of the North Bend Birthday Club, attended PTA meetings, and loved being a mom. After Virginia and Richard retired to Ellensburg in 2006, they enjoyed taking many lengthy daytrips via car.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Aina and Elmer, and her sister Delores. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard; sons Steven (Lisa), Terry (Gail), Douglas (Denise); sister Patricia Young; brother Philip Johnson; sister-in-law Juanita Weiss; brother-in-law Donald (Marcia) McConkey; grandchildren Erin (Justin Floyd) McConkey; Scott (Maiara) McConkey; and Ahnya, Mitchell, and Issabella McConkey. Further survived by many loving friends and relatives.

Heaven has gained an angel with a truly golden heart. Memorial contributions in Virginia's honor are suggested to the Life Support Fund, c/o Kittitas Valley Fire & Rescue, PO Box 218, Ellensburg, WA 98926.