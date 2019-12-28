|
|
Virginia Woody
Virginia Ruth (Strasbaugh) Woody, 79, of Ellensburg, passed peacefully at home on December 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Virginia was born in Boise, Idaho to Ernest & Edna (Rodda) Strasbaugh. The Strasbaugh family lived in Boise, Vancouver, WA and Portsmouth, OH before finally setting in Seattle where Virginia graduated from Evergreen High School. In 1960, Virginia married her beloved Lester Woody and they raised their children in Burien and Issaquah. She attended St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Burien and worked for the Frederick & Nelson at Southcenter for 15 years until its closure. After retirement, Lester and Virginia moved to Ellensburg where Virginia was active in fundraising luncheons and other activities associated with Central Washington University.
Virginia leaves behind her beloved husband of 59 years Lester Woody; daughter Kimberly Wood; sons John Woody and Sean Woody; brothers William Strasbaugh, Robert Strasbaugh and Jay Strasbaugh; sister Cindy Vick; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her sister, Charlotte Bond.
The Woody family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Virginia's caregivers, especially Alex, Angel, Cathy and Michelle, along with Chad and her other Hospice nurses whose attentive and compassionate care allowed Virginia to remain at home for the duration of her illness.
Memorial contributions in Virginia's honor are suggested to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org) or to Virginia's favorite charity, the ASPCA (www.aspca.org/donate). Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Virginia's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 28, 2019