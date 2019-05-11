Wanda M. Bryant

Wanda M. Bryant, 74, passed away on April 16, 2019 in Yakima. She was born in Ellensburg on October 31, 1944 to Worth and Ellen (Benwy) Bryant.

Wanda was raised in Ellensburg; she was a second generation Benwy. Her family homesteaded in Benwy canyon. She attended school in Ellensburg. On November 4, 1963 she married her first husband Orville Lee Gilson. Together they had three children.

In 1978 she was introduced to her husband James "Rod" Hively by her brother Fred. They married that same year and lived in Ellensburg. Together they had two children.

Wanda began her career at Twin City Foods retiring in 2006. Following her retirement from Twin city Foods, in 2006 Wanda began her second career as an in-home care giver.

Wanda was passionate about family, animals and gardening. Her favorite time of year was summer, and she especially enjoyed camping, picnicking with family and she never missed her grandson's baseball games. Her family was everything to her.

Wanda is survived by her children; Rick Gilson, Tammy (Lawrence) Sandlin and Rocky Hively, brother Fred (Jeanette) Bryant, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two infant daughters; Mary Ellen Gilson and Candy Lynn Hively. Her two husbands; Orville Gilson and James Hively.

A Celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Kittitas Community Hall, 102 West 2nd, Kittitas. A potluck will be held from 1 - 4.

Published in Daily Record on May 11, 2019