Warren Lee Davis

Warren Lee Davis, age 84, passed away in his home in Vancouver WA on July 25, 2020, due to congestive heart failure. He was born March 30, 1936 in Roslyn, WA to Morton and Lorene (Ritchey) Davis. Warren married the love of his life Arlene Lundstrom in Ellensburg WA, on June 18, 1955, they had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

Warren was a lifetime long-distance truck driver with an estimated 5 million miles travelled in his 60 years on the road. In 2010, Warren was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Pacific NW Truck Museum. He retired in 2006 but the road still called to him, so he returned to work and hung up his keys for the last time in 2015.

Warren is survived by his wife Arlene Davis; 4 daughters, Beth Sisemore (Jim), Julie Richardson (Marshall), Teresa Davis and Laura Davis; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and his 2 precious Puggles, Brandi and Sally. He was preceded in death by his infant son Brian Davis and his parents.

Warren will be buried in Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellensburg, WA, there will be no service at this time.





