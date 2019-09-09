|
Wayne H. Rosenberg
Wayne passed away August 30, 2019 in his home at the age of 90 years, 4 months, and 1 day. He was born in Ellensburg, Washington to parents Harry Charles Rosenberg and Mattie Ewing Miles. Preceding him in death were his parents, his four siblings, and his first wife, Kay.
Wayne worked in various supermarkets in Ellensburg before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1948. He served in the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1952. He then attended Central Washington University and graduated in 1956 with a business degree. Wayne moved his growing family to Seattle to start a 30-year career as an industrial engineer at the Boeing Airplane Company.
He married Pat Evert on November 21, 1987. Wayne enjoyed years of Volksmarching, playing racquetball, square dancing, and he instilled his love of camping and hiking in his children.
Surviving him are his wife, Pat and her two children, Gary and Kim; his children, Sherri, Karen, Patty, Jeannie, and Jeff; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-greatgrandsons.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at the Trinity Community Church, where he was a member for many years, on September 15 at 2:00 pm. The church is located at 3807 Reith Road South, Kent, Washington, 98032.
Interment will be at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 9, 2019