William "Bill" D. Burwell Jr.
William (Bill) D. Burwell Jr. passed August 30, at his home in Liberty, WA. Bill was born June 1, 1938 in Salina, KS. to William D. Burwell and Vivian Hogan. Bill was married to Nancy Smith in Lewiston, ID. in 1956. Together they had six children, after their divorce in 1974, Bill finished raising his six kids. He met the love of his life, Lana Jones in 1978, they were married in 1981. Bill was in sales most of his life. In 1984 they bought Custom Vacuum, they owned and operated it for twenty years, then he retired to the cabin in Liberty, his own little piece of paradise.
They loved to travel and had many great adventures. They loved the outdoors, the mountains, snowmobiling, riding quads, mining on his gold claim and just playing cards.
Bill was a Navy Veteran and loved his country. He was a member of the DAV and VFW Post 379. He co-chaired the Veterans Day Parade for over 15 years. He was a member of the Cascade Snowdrifters, Yakima Ski Benders snowmobile clubs and past President of Washington State Snowmobile Assn. (WSSA). Bill believed in giving back to his community. He was a charter member of the Westside Merchants Assn., a member of Crime Stoppers, Footprinters, Sunfair Festival Assn. and Vacuum Dealers Trade Assn.
At age 72 he became a Volunteer Fire Fighter with District 7 in Cle Elum. At the time of his death he was the oldest active Volunteer Fire Fighter. He met many amazing friends in the fire department and was proud to be a part of that brotherhood. He felt the greatest successes in his life were his wife Lana, his kids, grandkids and great grandkids. He always said, "real wealth is the love of family and friends."
Bill is survived by his wife Lana, sisters Kathy West (Gary), Jerri Willson (Kent), brother Mike. Four children, Mark (Wendi), Jock (Tamera), Tara Rowland (Dave), Roberta Stark (Joe), and foster daughter Teresa Green. 22 Grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and wonderful cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Billy, sister Barbara Robbins, daughters Michele Jones and Theresa Gilbert, Son-in-law Mark Rentschler, daughter-in-law Anita Burwell, grandson Zachery Burwell and great grandson Angelo (Peanut) Rentschler.
Two services will be held on September 28. A Memorial Service at 11:00 am at the Swauk Teanaway Grange, 1361 Ballard Rd. W, Cle Elum and a Celebration of Life at Liberty Fire Hall at 1:00 pm in Liberty.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kittitas County Volunteer Fire District 7, P.O. Box 355 S. Cle Elum, WA 98943.
